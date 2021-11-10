T20 World Cup 2021 2nd semi-final, Pakistan vs Australia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Pakistan will lock horns with Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Dubai International Stadium will host the knockout fixture between the two sides.

Pakistan finished atop the Super 12 Group 2 table with 10 points, having won all five of their matches. The Aussies, on the other hand, lost one game and ended up finishing second in the Group 1 table with eight points.

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Date & Time: 11th November 2021, 7:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Pakistan vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to favor the bowlers, especially during the first innings. The ball could swing early on, so both sides will be keen to win the toss and bowl first.

Pakistan vs Australia Weather Forecast

Another bright and sunny day is on the cards, with temperatures ranging from 26-29 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Australia Probable XI

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan vs Australia Match Prediction

Pakistan are unbeaten in the competition and have established themselves as the favorites to go all the way. They have performed well in all aspects of the game and will fancy their chances of taking down Australia and advancing to the final.

Prediction: Pakistan to win.

Pakistan vs Australia TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arvind Sriram

