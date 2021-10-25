T20 World Cup 2021: 3 Indian batters who have recorded a duck in T20 WC matches vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan has been one of the best rivalries in ICC T20 World Cup history. The two arch-rivals contested the first bowl-out and the first final in the ICC T20 World Cup history.

Over the years, fans have witnessed some epic India vs Pakistan matches in the ICC T20 World Cup. The sixth T20 World Cup match between the two Asian teams took place last night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The star-studded Indian squad was expected to continue its winning streak against Pakistan.

But an unbeaten 152-run opening stand between Pakistani captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan ensured that Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

While Babar and Rizwan will be proud of their performances, the players who record a duck in India vs Pakistan matches are often disappointed with themselves, especially when it happens at the grandest stage of them all. In this listicle, we will look at the three Indian batters who lost their wickets before opening their accounts in a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to record a duck in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 last night against Pakistan in Dubai. The right-handed batter opened the innings for Team India along with KL Rahul.

Shaheen Shah Afridi opened the bowling for Pakistan and Rahul took three deliveries to get a single. Rohit faced the match's fourth delivery and was trapped in front of the stumps by Afridi.

The Pakistani left-arm pacer bowled an in-swinging full delivery to stun Sharma. The ball hit him on the pads and the umpire raised his finger without any hesitation as Sharma got out for a golden duck.

#2 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was the first Indian to register a golden duck in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan. The southpaw got out for 0 during the 2016 T20 World Cup game between India and Pakistan.

Mohammad Sami troubled the Indian batters with his express pace in that match. He first cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan on the third delivery of the Indian innings' fourth over. Raina came out next and Sami rattled his stumps as well with a fantastic delivery.

#1 Gautam Gambhir - Only Indian batter with 2 ducks against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup

Gautam Gambhir in action during ICC T20 World Cup 2007

While Gautam Gambhir played a magnificent knock in the inaugural T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, the southpaw also owns the record for the most ducks by an Indian in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup matches.

Gambhir scored 0(3) in the first India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game played in Durban on September 14, 2007. Mohammad Asif dismissed him caught and bowled.

Five years later, Gambhir recorded a two-ball duck against Pakistan in a Super 8 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2012 in Colombo. Incidentally, he was once again caught and bowled, with Raza Hasan being the bowler this time.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee