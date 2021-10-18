T20 World Cup 2021: 3 Indian batters to watch out for

Although India's ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match against England on Monday (October 18) will give an idea of how tough the competition can be, the actual tournament begins when they take on Pakistan on Sunday (October 24).

India head into the event with a quality team capable of steering the side home on their day. The batters, in particular, will be keen to make their mark in the marquee tournament.

Ahead of their first skirmish against Pakistan, we take a look at three batters who will play a crucial role in the tournament.

#1 Virat Kohli - India's skipper for one last time in the T20 World Cup

What better way for the Indian skipper to sign off on his captaincy stint than with a run-filled World Cup? Virat Kohli was at his destructive best in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cup editions, playing his role to perfection, be it in setting totals or chasing them down.

Kohli heads into the tournament in patchy form, which he had carried into the second leg of IPL 2021. Although he had a couple of strong knocks, Kohli tapered off towards the end and India will be hoping that the 32-year-old fires as they look for their second title.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Identified by experts as India's No. 4, Suryakumar Yadav did little in IPL 2021 to justify that mighty statement. He could muster just 314 runs from the 14 matches he played for the Mumbai Indians at an average of 22.64 and a strike rate of 143.43.

He made his T20I debut for India earlier this year and scored two half centuries from four games, one against England and the other against Sri Lanka.

India will be looking at their latest No. 4 to deliver in the T20 World Cup if the top order has an off day.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Also Read

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter will be crucial in shepherding India's middle order. Like Yadav, this will be his first T20 World Cup and the Delhi Capitals skipper will be keen to make his mark.

Pant heads into the tournament on the back of 419 runs from 16 IPL matches. He last donned the India blue for the T20Is against England in March and chipped in with scores of 20+. Only time will tell how he fares in this edition of the tournament.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Arjun Panchadar