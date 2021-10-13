T20 World Cup 2021: 3 lowest team totals in the tournament's history

The lowest totals in major events have always been a point of discussion. The buzz ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is to see which team will have the infamous distinction of recording the lowest total in the tournament.

The last edition of the T20 World Cup saw Sri Lanka muster just 120 runs, making it the lowest total in the tournament. However, there have been editions where the teams have registered subpar scores.

Ahead of the upcoming tournament, we take a look at the three lowest totals in the tournament so far.

#1 Netherlands collapse to 39 all out vs SL | 2014 T20 World Cup

Netherlands had a forgettable outing, managing just 39 runs before being bundled out in 10.3 overs in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Ajantha Mendis (3/12) and Angelo Mathews (3/16) dented the Netherlands middle order to skittle them out for a paltry total.

In reply, SL coasted to a nine-wicket win with fifteen overs to spare.

#2 New Zealand fall to 60 all out vs SL | 2014

New Zealand had a great outing with the ball, restricting Sri Lanka to just 119 in their 20 overs in the 2014 T20 World Cup. However, their batting turned out to be a disaster when Rangana Herath spun a web around them, nabbing a fifer.

Barring Kane Williamson (42 off 43), the remaining batters had no idea what hit them as Herath ran through the batting order and handed them a 59-run defeat.

#3 Ireland cave for 68 vs West Indies | 2010

West Indies set a modest 139-run target for Ireland to chase in the 2010 T20 World Cup, only for the latter to make a meal of it. Ravi Rampaul and Darren Sammy each picked up three wickets to send Ireland packing for a paltry 68 at Providence.

Earlier, the West Indies were buoyed by a late blitz from Sammy (30 off 17) after their top order struggled to get runs on the board.

Come this edition, Ireland play their first game on Monday (October 18) against the Netherlands, while the West Indies face England on Saturday (October 23).

