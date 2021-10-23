T20 World Cup 2021: 3 players from associate nations who can earn contracts at the IPL 2022 auction

Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is in the history books now. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia are the four teams that have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Co-hosts Oman failed to make it to the next round after losing two of their three games. Meanwhile, debutants Papua New Guinea could not win a single match.

Even the Netherlands will return home winless, while the Irish team disappointed their fans by registering only one victory in three outings.

Many players impressed the fans with their performances in the opening round of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian Premier League is set to become a ten-team tournament in 2022. So the chances of some players from associate nations earning an IPL contract are very high.

In this listicle today, we will look at the three players from associate members of the ICC who can become a part of IPL 2022.

1. Josh Davey - Scotland

Josh Davey played for Somerset in Vitality T20 Blast 2021

Scottish pacer Josh Davey played an instrumental role in the team's journey to the Super 12 round. Davey was the highest wicket-taker among all players from associate nations in Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The 31-year-old medium-fast bowler scalped eight wickets in three games, with his best figures being 4/18 against Papua New Guinea. Davey maintained a miserly economy rate of just 5.82 runs per over while his bowling average was 8.37.

It should not be a surprise if more than one IPL franchise shows interest in Davey's services. He can be a decent overseas pace-bowling option for any team.

2. Max O'Dowd - Netherlands

While the Netherlands team finished last in their group, one player who was very impressive from the Dutch squad was Max O'Dowd. The opening batter scored a half-century in his first two innings of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In the only innings where he got run out early, the entire Netherlands team got skittled out for 44 runs. So far in his T20I career, Max has scored 1,161 runs in 42 innings at a strike rate of close to 125.

He is currently the leading run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Unfortunately, Max will not get an opportunity to play against the top-tier sides in Super 12. But he could soon find a place on the wishlist of any IPL franchise.

3. Jatinder Singh - Oman

Oman's explosive batter Jatinder Singh set the tone for the tournament by playing a 73-run knock against Papua New Guinea. This was in the first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Singh showed off his batting skills in that fantastic knock.

The India-born player ended the T20 World Cup with 113 runs to his name in three innings. Since Singh has experience playing in subcontinental conditions, a few IPL franchises can target him as an opening option. He can also bowl right-arm off-breaks and has a great economy rate of 7.00 in T20 cricket.

Edited by Aditya Singh