T20 World Cup 2021: 3 players unlucky to miss out on 15-man India squad

The BCCI on Wednesday announced India's 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman.

Ravichandran Ashwin was a surprise inclusion in the squad, while it was also revealed that former India captain MS Dhoni would mentor the side.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

While a number of players pick themselves, there are quite a few names that will trigger debates and deliberations.

For starters, the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out of the T20 World Cup squad. Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are set to be the two genuine spinners along with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary @JayShah #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

India squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Ishan Kishan (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Here we take a look at the three players who were extremely unlucky to miss out on India's T20 World Cup squad:

1.) Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal is the big name to miss out on India's T20 World Cup squad

Perhaps the biggest omission from the squad is leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Although his form has tapered off in the recent past and he did not look very convincing in the first phase of IPL 2021, Chahal was back to his best in the just-concluded series against Sri Lanka.

He has the experience and the expertise to be successful in crunch moments and was crucial to India's plans over the years in white-ball cricket. Hence, his absence certainly comes as a surprise.

In 49 T20Is, Chahal has picked up 63 wickets at an average of 25.3 and an economy rate of 8.32. It should be mentioned that he has been the go-to man for Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore and his omission will certainly make headlines.

2.) Prithvi Shaw

Despite being in good form, Shaw missed out on the T20 World Cup squad

Prithvi Shaw has been in dynamic form in India's domestic white-ball competitions and was irresistible even in the first phase of IPL 2021. The young batter looked a million dollars in Sri Lanka when he was absolutely flying in the powerplays, but could not string together scores.

He was called up to India's Test squad in England, but the team seems to have plenty of options as far as openers are concerned in the T20 setup. Hence, Shaw may consider himself unfortunate to miss out.

3.) Mohammed Siraj

Siraj has improved a lot, but could not make it to the T20 World Cup squad

Mohammed Siraj has been one of the most improved bowlers over the last 12 months and could consider himself rather unlucky not to find a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Having impressed in the Tests in Australia, Siraj has been absolutely superb in the longest format in England as well. In the first phase of IPL 2021, the 27-year-old was brilliant with the new ball as he picked up six wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 7.34.

Also Read

However, India opted to go with the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who make a pretty settled pace-bowling contingent.

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Arjun Panchadar