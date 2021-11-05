T20 World Cup 2021: 3 players to watch out for in Australia vs West Indies clash

As we inch closer to the knockout stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, it will be interesting to see what Group 1 has in store for all of us. With England comfortably sitting at the top of the table with eight points in hand, Australia and South Africa are fiercely vying for a semi-final berth.

Australia will face West Indies in a must-win encounter on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams will look to come out with all guns blazing as West Indies seek to end their World Cup campaign in respectable fashion whereas the Aussies will be striving to confirm a semi-final spot.

On that note, here are three players who could be impactful on Saturday.

#1 Adam Zampa (Australia)

Adam Zampa

In Australia's last match against Bangladesh, Adam Zampa showed why he is a bowler to look out for. The 29-year-old took the best figures of the T20 World Cup 2021, finishing the match with 5-19.

Given how important Net-Run-Rate is to Australia's situation right now, a lot will be riding on Zampa's shoulders to not only be economical but also manage crucial scalps in the middle overs against West Indies.

Jack Snape @jacksongs Matthew Wade: "Yeah I tried to catch it."



Behold, the glorious video of the Adam Zampa hat trick ball: Matthew Wade: "Yeah I tried to catch it."Behold, the glorious video of the Adam Zampa hat trick ball: https://t.co/z2bsXxDHeY

#2 Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The once-feared West Indies batting lineup failed to impress at this year's T20 World Cup and that has been a massive contributor to their early exit from the tournament. However, Shimron Hetmyer showed some glimpses of brilliance in the match against Sri Lanka that gave the Windies a fighting chance.

The 24-year-old scored an unbeaten 81 off 54 balls, trying his level best to keep the Windies' hopes alive in the World Cup. The entire team will once again look up to him to deliver with the bat.

#3 Aaron Finch (Australia)

New Zealand v Australia - T20 Game 3

The Australian skipper has been a dependable presence in the top order for his side. With 121 runs in his kitty, Aaron Finch is currently the highest run-scorer for the Aussies at the T20 World Cup this year. If the Baggy Greens are to progress to the next stage, he will have to bring his A-game in the decisive encounter against West Indies.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Australia qualify for the semi-finals? Yes No 5 votes so far