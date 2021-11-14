T20 World Cup 2021: 3 teams that flopped in the tournament

Big teams tend to have bad phases in marquee tournaments. The T20 World Cup 2021 saw some quality teams being knocked out early, despite their immense potential and firepower.

In many ways, it is fair to exclude England, South Africa, and Pakistan from this list as they dished out pretty clinical performances before exiting the competition.

With the T20 World Cup 2021 now drawing to a close, we take a look at the three teams that flopped in the ICC event.

#1 India: Biggest disappointment of the T20 World Cup

India headed into the T20 World Cup as favorites due to two reasons — the strength of the squad and Virat Kohli's last run as the T20I skipper for the side.

The latter meant that there would be a no-holds-barred approach. However, their tame approach resulted in losses to Pakistan and New Zealand, effectively ending their chances of making the semis.

#2 West Indies

Kieron Pollard's team of aging superstars hoped they could pull off one last hurrah and defend their title before calling time on their international careers.

However, their T20 World Cup campaign got derailed as they lost four out of their five games. With the team now going through a major rebuild, the two-time T20 World Cup champions will have to wait for another edition to prove their mettle.

#3 Bangladesh

Despite being known for punching well above their weight, Bangladesh suffered five losses as their key players failed to stay consistent.

With too much riding on Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, the team failed to close out games at key junctures and eventually bowed out of the T20 World Cup winless.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bangladesh and Scotland were the only teams to go 0/5 in the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee