3 unique records India created during the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 round

Pre-tournament favorites India failed to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. Fans had high hopes from the Men in Blue, but Virat Kohli and co. crashed out of the mega event after the Super 12 round.

The Indian cricket team started their campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. The Virat Kohli-led outfit bounced back with a hat-trick of victories in their matches against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

However, the six points were not enough to take India to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

Nevertheless, it was an entertaining campaign in the end. India registered dominant wins against the three lower-ranked oppositions.

There were quite a few unique records that India created during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign/ In this listicle, we will look at three such records.

1. India created a record for the most consecutive tosses lost in ICC T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli has not had the best of luck while calling the coin toss. Many fans believe that losing the toss against Pakistan and New Zealand played a huge role in the Indian cricket team's early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Interestingly, even MS Dhoni lost three consecutive tosses in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. He lost the toss against Bangladesh and Australia in the last two matches of the Super 10 round before losing the toss to West Indies captain Daren Sammy in the semi-final match.

Kohli called the toss wrong against Babar Azam, Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi. He finally ended his losing streak on his birthday against Scotland's Kyle Coetzer.

2. Virat Kohli became the first player to captain in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match on his birthday

As mentioned ahead, Virat Kohli won the toss on his birthday while leading India against Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 round. On that day, Kohli became the first player to lead his country in a men's T20 World Cup match on his birthday.

The first-ever T20 World Cup tournament happened back in 2007, and interestingly, not a single team captain had been lucky enough to lead his country on his birthday before Kohli.

3. India broke South Africa's unique record in ICC events

India suffered big defeats in their first two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but they tried to make up for those losses by registering bigger wins in their next three matches. The Men in Blue had the best net run rate among all teams in Group 2 of the Super 12 round.

Had Afghanistan beaten New Zealand in their Super 12 meeting, India would have qualified for the semi-finals because of their superior net run rate of 1.74.

Since Virat Kohli's men failed to qualify, they broke South Africa's 18-year-old record for the highest net run rate for any eliminated team in an ICC event.

South Africa had a net run rate of +1.73 in the 2003 World Cup, while India had a net run rate of +1.74 in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

