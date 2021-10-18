T20 World Cup 2021: 5 biggest upsets in the tournament's history

One of the best parts about any global event in sports is the possibility of upsets. The T20 World Cup in cricket is no different.

An upset occurs when a lower-ranked team beats the heavyweights in a match. Over the years, fans have witnessed some of the biggest upsets in Cricket World Cup history. Ireland defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh beating India during the 2007 50-over World Cup are among the most shocking results in the tournament's history.

Similarly, there have been quite a few upsets in T20 World Cup matches as well. In this listicle today, we will look at the five biggest upsets that happened at the world's biggest T20 international competition.

1. Zimbabwe beat Australia for the first time in their T20 World Cup history

ICC @ICC The biggest shock in #WT20 history? #OnThisDay in 2007, Zimbabwe defeated Australia by 5 wickets with 1 ball remaining in Cape Town! The biggest shock in #WT20 history? #OnThisDay in 2007, Zimbabwe defeated Australia by 5 wickets with 1 ball remaining in Cape Town! https://t.co/44IGPz8fEk

Zimbabwe played against favorites Australia in their opening fixture of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The African side bowled well in the first innings to restrict the Aussies to 138/9 in their 20 overs. Elton Chigumbura scalped three wickets for Zimbabwe.

In the second innings, a 45-ball 60* from Brendan Taylor powered Zimbabwe to 139/5 in 19.5 overs. The Zimbabwean side successfully chased the target despite the presence of big names like Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson and Stuart Clark in the opposition bowling lineup.

2. Bangladesh stun West Indies in 2007

Bangladesh Cricket @BCBtigers Bangladesh sealed their biggest victory by wickets (6 wickets) in ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup 2007 against West Indies. #WorldCupRewind Bangladesh sealed their biggest victory by wickets (6 wickets) in ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup 2007 against West Indies.#WorldCupRewind https://t.co/spz0acpAQk

Not many expected Bangladesh to finish in the Top 2 of Group A, also comprising South Africa and the West Indies during the 2007 T20 World Cup. However, the Bangla Tigers pulled off an epic run-chase against the Caribbean side to knock them out of the competition.

A half-century from Devon Smith guided West Indies to 164/8 in the first innings. In reply, Aftab Ahmed and captain Mohammad Ashraful scored a fifty each for Bangladesh and helped them win by six wickets with 12 balls to spare.

3. Netherlands beat England in 2009 T20 World Cup opener

The Netherlands did not qualify for the inaugural T20 World Cup, but they earned a place in the list of teams for the T20 World Cup 2009 in England. The Dutch team started the tournament with a shocking win against hosts England at Lord's.

A 71-run knock from Luke Wright ensured England posted a decent total of 162/5 on the board in the first innings. However, a combined team effort from the Dutch in the second innings guided them home on the last ball.

Two runs were needed off the last ball, and an overthrow allowed the Men in Orange to record a famous win. Tom de Grooth was the top-scorer for the Dutch, with 49 runs off 30 deliveries.

4. Afghanistan end their losing streak against West Indies

ICC @ICC Defending 123, Afghanistan pulled off one of their greatest victories ever, beating West Indies by 6 runs in the 2016 World T20! #OnThisDay Defending 123, Afghanistan pulled off one of their greatest victories ever, beating West Indies by 6 runs in the 2016 World T20! #OnThisDay https://t.co/gtvUCx5eKr

It might surprise a few fans, but Afghanistan was the only nation to defeat the West Indies team in the T20 World Cup 2016. The Caribbean team defeated heavyweights like India, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka in the tournament, but they faltered against Afghanistan.

Playing at Nagpur, the Afghans scored 123/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Najibullah Zadran's 40-ball 48 not out. The Caribbean lineup featured T20 stars like Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Marlon Samuels, Johnson Charles, Denesh Ramdin and DJ Bravo.

However, none of them could play a big knock at the VCA Stadium as a disciplined bowling effort from the Afghans helped them end their 3-match losing streak in the T20 World Cup 2016. Afghanistan restricted West Indies to 117/8 in 20 overs and recorded a win by six runs.

5. Scotland started their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign in style

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Chris Greaves is the hero for Scotland, in his second T20I in his career and made the difference in the match. 45(28) when Scotland was 53 for 6 and picked the wickets of Shakib & Mushfiqur lead one of the finest comeback win. #T20WorldCup Chris Greaves is the hero for Scotland, in his second T20I in his career and made the difference in the match. 45(28) when Scotland was 53 for 6 and picked the wickets of Shakib & Mushfiqur lead one of the finest comeback win. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/sjTKwRtV3m

Scotland's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign got off to a dream start in Oman last night. Not many backed the Scots to defeat Bangladesh, considering the fact that the Bangladeshi team had defeated Australia and New Zealand in T20I series recently.

However, Chris Greaves' all-round briliance inspired Scotland to a six-run win. The Scots were down to 53/6 at one stage and from there Greaves played a 45-run knock to take them to 140.

In the second innings, Greaves dismissed experienced Bangladeshi batters Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to derail the Asian side's run-chase. Eventually, Bangladesh managed 134/7 and suffered their first defeat in T20 World Cup 2021.

