T20 World Cup 2021: 5 cricketers with the most unique names in the tournament

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 got underway yesterday with a double-header in Oman. Fans witnessed a major upset on the opening night of the tournament as Scotland beat Bangladesh by six runs.

It should not be a surprise if there are more upsets in the competition because the ICC has worked hard to take the sport to newer regions, and 16 teams from across the world are participating in the T20 World Cup this year. For the first time in the competition's history, there will be a Super 12 round.

The ICC has plans to increase the number of participants in future tournaments. Squads from various parts of the world have reached the UAE and Oman for the T20 World Cup 2021. There are quite a few cricketers with unique names in the competition.

In this listicle today, we look at the five players in the T20 World Cup 2021, with the most unique names.

1. Hiri Hiri, Papua New Guinea

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Hopefully Papua New Guinea's Hiri Hiri will get a game in the tournament. Will make him the first person with same first and last name to play a World Cup match in cricket. #T20WorldCup Hopefully Papua New Guinea's Hiri Hiri will get a game in the tournament. Will make him the first person with same first and last name to play a World Cup match in cricket. #T20WorldCup

Papua New Guinea qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first time this year. They are in Group B of Round 1 along with Bangladesh, Scotland and Oman. Unfortunately, PNG suffered a 10-wicket defeat in their first-ever T20 World Cup fixture against co-hosts Oman last evening.

However, the team's captain Assad Vala impressed the fans with his batting. PNG can create history in the T20 World Cup 2021 if they include Hiri Hiri in their playing XI. Hiri was on the bench yesterday against Oman in the previous match. He is a middle-order batter.

If Hiri Hiri plays against Scotland or Bangladesh later in Round 1, he will become the first cricketer with the same first name and last name to play in a World Cup match.

2. Pikki Ya France, Namibia

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda #namibia Here's how 🇳🇦 did in the earlier editions of the T20 World Cup and their squad for the upcoming tournament.Where will they end up this year? 🤔 #T20Worldcup Here's how 🇳🇦 did in the earlier editions of the T20 World Cup and their squad for the upcoming tournament.Where will they end up this year? 🤔#T20Worldcup #namibia https://t.co/7MCKdoivJZ

Namibia have also qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first time in their cricket history. They played in the 50-over World Cup back in 2003 but failed to qualify in the first six T20 World Cups.

The Namibian side features former South African all-rounder David Wiese. Also present in the squad is Pikki Ya France, a 31-year-old middle-order batter with a very unique name.

3. Sese Bau, Papua New Guinea

Cricket PNG @Cricket_PNG

Love and support from family

Sese Bau Go Day and Go BarrasLove and support from familySese Bau #backthebarras Go Day and Go Barras

Love and support from family

Sese Bau#backthebarras https://t.co/XNy67Hymrs

Another cricketer from Papua New Guinea to feature on this list is Sese Bau. The middle-order batter made his T20 World Cup debut yesterday against Oman.

Bau came out to bat at number five and scored 13 runs off 13 deliveries. The 29-year-old player has played in 28 ODIs and 26 T20Is for Papua New Guinea so far.

4. Bas de Leede, Netherlands

ICC @ICC

🔥 Seven fours and five sixesBas de Leede’s explosive knock helps Netherlands beat Nepal by three wickets in a last-over thriller 👏This is their second win in the tri-series!📸 🏏 81* off 42🔥 Seven fours and five sixesBas de Leede’s explosive knock helps Netherlands beat Nepal by three wickets in a last-over thriller 👏This is their second win in the tri-series!📸 @CricketNep 🏏 81* off 42

🔥 Seven fours and five sixesBas de Leede’s explosive knock helps Netherlands beat Nepal by three wickets in a last-over thriller 👏This is their second win in the tri-series!📸 @CricketNep https://t.co/oOrreSehzn

Bas de Leede will represent the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He is just 21-years-old but has already played seven ODIs and 13 T20Is for the Men in orange.

Bas is a right-handed batter who can also bowl medium pace. He will be keen to take the Netherlands to the Super 12s.

5. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Also Read

Another Namibian cricketer with a unique name is 20-year-old Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton. He was born on March 15, 2001.

Jan is a left-handed batter who has played three T20I games for his country. It will be exciting to see how the 20-year-old performs at the T20 World Cup 2021. He will likely feature in the playing XI for the match against Sri Lanka tonight.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Which team has a better chance of qualifying for Super 12? Namibia Netherlands 5 votes so far