T20 World Cup 2021: 6 Asian stars who played in 2007 T20 WC and will participate in upcoming tournament

The 2021 T20 World Cup is just around the corner. The cricket universe has begun the reverse countdown to the mega event. This year, 16 teams will participate in the T20 World Cup.

All nations have announced their respective 15-man squads for the big tournament scheduled to happen in the Middle East. The 2021 T20 World Cup promises to be one of the most entertaining T20 tournaments of all time.

Several new faces are present in the squads for the upcoming mega event, but a few experienced stars have also been picked by the teams.

Today we will look at the six Asian stars who were part of the T20 World Cup 2007 and will play in the 2021 T20 World Cup as well.

1. Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah will captain Bangladesh in the 2021 T20 World Cup

Bangladeshi all-rounder Mahmudullah played two matches for his team at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. He scored 17 runs at an average of 8.5, while he picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 5.87.

Mahmudullah will captain Bangladesh in the 2021 T20 World Cup. It will be exciting to see how he performs at the mega event.

2. Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan scored 67 runs in the 2007 T20 WC

Another Bangladeshi all-rounder to feature on this list is Shakib Al Hasan. The southpaw played five games for his country in the inaugural T20 World Cup. He scored 67 runs, with his highest score being 19.

Shakib scalped six wickets with his left-arm spin. Fans will expect him to bring his 'A' game to the table in the Middle East this year.

3. Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim kept the wickets for Bangladesh in 2007 T20 WC

Wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim played all five games for Bangladesh in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He scored only 14 runs at a strike rate of 77.77 in that competition.

Rahim took four catches and executed three stumpings behind the wickets. The right-handed batter will be keen to contribute more to his side this year.

4. Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut in 2007 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma in action during the 2007 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma will be Team India's deputy skipper at the upcoming T20 World Cup. He is one of the best T20 batters across the globe right now.

Many fans will remember Sharma making his T20I debut during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. He played a vital role in India's success, scoring 88 runs in three innings without losing his wicket even once.

5. Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez was the highest run-scorer in T20Is last year

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez represented his nation in six matches during the first T20 World Cup competition. He scored 99 runs at an average of 16.50.

Hafeez has done well for the Men in Green in the T20I format over the last few years. It will be interesting to see how he performs for his country this year.

6. Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik was a last-minute addition to Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2021 squad. The veteran all-rounder replaced Sohaib Maqsood, who was ruled out of the tournament.

Malik captained Pakistan in the first-ever T20 World Cup competition. He took the team to the final. The all-rounder scored 195 runs and picked up two wickets in that tournament.

