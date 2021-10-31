T20 World Cup 2021, AFG vs NAM: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

Namibia opened their Super 12 campaign of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a victory against Scotland. They will now face Afghanistan this afternoon in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan also started their Super 12 campaign with a win against Scotland. However, they suffered a close defeat against Pakistan in their second T20 World Cup 2021 game.

The Mohammad Nabi-led outfit will be keen to return to winning ways in Abu Dhabi. They will also aim to give a perfect farewell to Asghar Afghan, who has announced that the match against Namibia will be his last.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Namibia, take a look at some important numbers you need to know. These are the numbers from previous T20Is played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: AFG vs NAM

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 53

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 87 - Hong Kong vs. Oman, 2017

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 137

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Scotland vs Namibia match stats 2021

In the previous T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Namibia defeated Scotland by four wickets. Batting first, Scotland scored only 109 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 110 to win, Namibia won the match in 19.1 overs. None of the batters scored a 50 in that match. Michael Leask was the top-scorer with a 27-ball 44. A total of 14 wickets fell in the match, with four of them going into the accounts of spin bowlers.

