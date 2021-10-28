T20 World Cup 2021, AFG vs PAK: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

After winning their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Scotland, Afghanistan will next take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow. Incidentally, Pakistan have never lost a T20I match against Afghanistan before.

The upcoming contest will be the first time the two Asian teams lock horns at the ICC T20 World Cup. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have momentum on their side, making for a spicy contest on Friday.

While Afghanistan beat Scotland in their opening fixture, Pakistan have recorded wins over India and New Zealand. Ahead of tomorrow's T20 World Cup 2021 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at the venue.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: AFG vs PAK

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20I matches played: 66

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 84 - Kusal Perera (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 145

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - Australia vs Sri Lanka match stats 2021

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Australian opener David Warner was the only batter to register a fifty in the match.

Sri Lanka scored 154/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia chased down the target in 17 overs for the loss of three wickets. While a total of six sixes were hit in the game, fast bowlers took five out of the nine wickets that fell in both innings.

Pakistan, who beat India by 10 wickets at the venue last Sunday, will look forward to producing a similarly impressive performance against Afghanistan on Friday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

