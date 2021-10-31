T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Namibia live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Afghanistan vs Namibia will kick off Super Sunday in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Ahead of the big game between India and New Zealand, Afghanistan will battle Namibia in a Group 2 match.

The Afghanistan vs Namibia match is crucial for the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit. After suffering a defeat in their last T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan, Afghanistan will be keen to get back to the winning track in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Namibia will look forward to continuing their winning streak at the mega event. Namibia have won their last three matches against Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland.

Afghanistan vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in India

The Afghanistan vs Namibia battle promises to entertain the fans. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this Super 12 game:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Afghanistan vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

T20 stars like Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese, Gerhard Eramus and Mark Watt will be in action during the Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match. It will be also be Asghar Afghan's last outing in Afghanistan colors.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for various other nations across the world.

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the Afghanistan vs Namibia match.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Asghar Afghan score a fifty against Namibia? Yes No 0 votes so far