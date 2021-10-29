T20 World Cup 2021: Ajit Agarkar believes Bangladesh need to use Mustafizur Rahman in a more attacking role

Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar believes Bangladesh need to utilize Mustafizur Rahman in a more attacking role in order to get the best out of the left-arm pacer. The normally reliable pacer has struggled to find his best form and failed to pick up a single wicket in the defeats to Sri Lanka and England.

Bangladesh next face defending champions West Indies in a must-win clash on Friday.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Agarkar said Mustafizur would have to find a way to take wickets if Bangladesh are to enjoy any kind of success in the tournament.

"Against Sri Lanka, Mustafizur bowled just three overs. Even against England he bowled just three overs. He is not bowling poorly. But your strike bowlers have to take wickets. It is clear that those teams will do well whose strike bowlers, their wicket-taking options play well. And Mustafizur is one of them," Agarkar said.

Agarkar reckons Mustafizur will have a key role to play against West Indies, who have a very deep batting lineup.

"Maybe they should use him in a more attacking role, especially against West Indies, because they have a long and explosive batting lineup," Agarkar said.

"In the previous matches, they kept losing wickets so they were under pressure. So it will be important for him to take wickets, and Bangladesh should look at him in that role. Even if he gives 10-15 runs extra, it’s still okay as it would be more beneficial if he takes two-three wickets," Agarkar added.

Bangladesh need "struggling" Liton Das to come good: Ajit Agarkar

Experienced opener Liton Das has not been in the best of form at the T20 World Cup, and Ajit Agarkar believes that has hurt Bangladesh's chances. Das scored just 16 against Sri Lanka and nine against England.

"I think Liton Das has struggled a little. Even in the qualifiers, we saw that he struggled. Naim has been playing better at the other end. They both got off to a good start against Sri Lanka, but Liton Das is not getting the runs," Agarkar said.

According to Agarkar, the teams that have enjoyed success at this tournament are the ones whose openers have fired on all cylinders.

"We have seen that whichever teams are doing well in this tournament, their openers have performed. Because on pitches that keep getting slower as the ball gets older, they get the best opportunity to score runs, facing the new ball in the Powerplay," the former Indian cricketer said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram