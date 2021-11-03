T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs BAN: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to Bangladesh's last match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow afternoon. After losing their first four matches in the Super 12 stage, Bangladesh will conclude their campaign against Australia in Dubai.

Bangladesh have not been up to the mark in the Super 12 round. Heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the Mahmudullah-led outfit defeated Australia and New Zealand in a couple of five-match T20I series. However, Bangladesh have lost five of their seven matches in the mega event so far.

Nevertheless, the Asian team will try to end its T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a winning note at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh will aim to spoil Australia's party and deny them entry into the semifinals.

Ahead of the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match, let's take a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today's T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: AUS vs BAN

T20I matches played: 70

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 93 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Scotland, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 145

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - New Zealand vs Scotland match stats 2021

In the previous T20I match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs. Martin Guptill set a new record for the highest individual score in T20Is at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium by playing a 93-run knock.

The wicket looked good for batting as both teams scored more than 150 runs. New Zealand posted a 172-run total in the first innings, and in reply the Scots scored 156/5. A total of 10 wickets fell in the match, with seven of them going into pacers' accounts. The batters smashed 14 sixes across two innings.

