T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Pakistan: 4 records to look out for

The second semi-final of the ongoing Men's ICC T20 World Cup is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium between Australia and Pakistan tonight. Pakistan, who have a 100% win percentage so far, will be ready to lock horns with a balanced Australian side in this much-anticipated clash.

Having won all five of their games in the league stage of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are deemed favorites in this match. They will be looking to carry forward their winning streak. With the likes of Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi and Harris Rauf in form, Pakistan look formidable. They have a really good shot at making it to the finals.

However, Australia haven't used their entire batting order effectively yet. After their wins against Bangladesh and the Windies, they will be keen to prove themselves out on the field.

On that note, let's take a look at four such records that can be broken in this second semi-final game between Australia and Pakistan.

#1 Babar Azam needs 32 to become the second Pakistani player to complete 2,500 T20I runs

The Pakistani skipper has had a successful campaign so far for Pakistan, leading them to 5 wins in 5 games. Known for his composure, charm and cover drives, he has shaped the side as a major threat to any opposition in this T20 World Cup.

Babar has had a great time with the bat as well for Pakistan. The 27-year-old has scored 2461 runs in 61 T20I innings at an average of a whopping 48.4. He is now simply 32 runs short of reaching the 2,500-mark. If Babar gets going against the Aussies and gets the said runs, he will become the second Pakistani and seventh player overall to achieve this feat.

Given the form he is in, Pakistan will be looking up to him to give his best and help them enter the finals.

#2 Shoaib Malik needs four boundaries to complete 200 fours in T20Is

With his 54(18) against Scotland in their last league game of this T20 World Cup, Malik proved that he still has some T20 cricket left in him. In his 15-year long career, the knowledgeable Pakistani right-hander has 2,434 runs in 121 T20 internationals. Out of that, 69 have been maximums and 196 have been boundaries.

The 39-year-old is now simply four fours shy of reaching 200 boundaries in T20Is. With the experience he carries, Shoaib Malik will be a crucial player to watch out for in this big game.

#3 Aaron Finch needs 25 runs to become the second Australian 10,000 T20 runs

While Finch hasn't had his best campaign as a batsman, he has had a great one as skipper for Australia. Finch made some significant contributions and led Australia to the semis from the front. However, in the upcoming game vs. Pakistan Finch does have a chance to prove himself with the bat and help Australia cross the line.

The right-hander has tons of experience in the shortest format from playing in several leagues around the globe. With just 25 more, Finch can join the 10k-run club in T20 cricket. If he gets going in this match, he will become the second Australian and the sixth player overall to cross this landmark.

#4 David Warner needs two grabs for completing 150 catches in T20 cricket

David Warner has had a good run with the bat in this T20 World Cup but we know how lethal he can be on the field as well. Having played a ton of T20 cricket for Australia and across various leagues, Warner has built a reputation of being an exceptional fielder. In T20Is alone, the 35-year-old has 46 catches in 86 matches for Australia.

Warner is now simply a couple of grabs away from collecting 150 catches in all of T20s. Given his experience, Australia will be heavily banking on him to see them through to the finals.

