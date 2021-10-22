T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs SA : Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

The Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will get underway tomorrow afternoon at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The iconic venue in the UAE will play host to a Group 1 battle between Australia and South Africa.

The upcoming fixture will be only the second time Australia and South Africa have battled at the ICC T20 World Cup. Their previous meeting took place at the 2012 edition of the mega event, where the Aussies recorded a win.

Australia will look forward to maintaining their 100% win record against South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup matches tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. Before the two teams take the field, let's take a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous T20I matches played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: AUS vs SA

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 50

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams batting second: 27

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 87 - Hong Kong vs. Oman, 2017

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 140

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Ireland vs Sri Lanka match stats 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga played a match-winning knock for Sri Lanka in the previous match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

The last match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium took place during Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, where Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka scored a fifty each for the Islanders.

Ireland were set a 172-run target to win, but they could only manage 101 runs. A total of 17 wickets fell in the match, with pacers scalping 12 of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee