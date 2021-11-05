T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs WI: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

Defending champions West Indies will play their last T20 World Cup 2021 match tomorrow against Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Veteran Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will bid farewell to international cricket after the match.

Despite having a star-studded squad, West Indies have not been able to perform well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, having suffered three defeats in four matches. Their only win came against qualifiers Bangladesh, that too by a very small margin.

Caribbean fans will hope for a solid showing from their team when they take on Australia tomorrow afternoon at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20I matches played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: AUS vs WI

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 58

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 84 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2021

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 140

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - West Indies vs Sri Lanka match stats 2021

In the previous T20 World Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs. In a rematch of the 2012 T20 World Cup Final, the Islanders scored 189/3 in 20 overs, riding on fifties from Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka.

Chasing 190, West Indies were down to 107/6. However, Shimron Hetmyer fought like a lone warrior and scored 81 runs off 54 deliveries. Unfortunately, his effort went in vain as the Caribbean side lost by 20 runs.

A total of 11 wickets fell in the West Indies vs Sri Lanka match, with pacers taking nine of them. Batters smashed nine sixes across the two innings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

