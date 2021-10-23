T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs South Africa: Predicting the three highest run-scorers

It's prediction time as the countdown begins for the Super 12s clash between Australia and South Africa at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both teams will face off in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 23) and much of the focus will be on the big names.

With both sides consisting of quality and proven matchwinners, and ahead of an all-important clash that sees both sides looking for a win in a packed Group 1, we attempt to predict the batters who might score the most runs in the match.

#1 David Warner: A knock away in the T20 World Cup to regaining form

Writing off a skilled and veteran batter like David Warner can prove to be a costly mistake. With 2265 runs from 81 T20Is at an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of 139.72, Warner is one of those big match players who can turn it into one when he gets into the groove.

He may have been dismissed cheaply in the T20 World Cup Warm-ups, but that doesn't mean the opener can be expected to continue the run slump, which is why he falls on our list as one of the batters who can have a good run against SA.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen

The 51-ball-101 is still fresh in the minds of fans as Rassie van der Dussen stole the show against a crack Pakistan bowling unit in the T20 World Cup warm-up against Pakistan.

His knock was studded with 10 fours and four sixes as he helped the Proteas chase down a stiff 187. He will be looking to continue his good run with the bat in the tournament opener.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

Also Read

The hard-hitting batter had a great IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and could be a dangerous prospect if he gets going. The fact that he's managed to acclimatize to UAE conditions means some big knocks can be expected from the middle-order bat.

Maxwell comes into the T20 World Cup on the back of 513 runs from 13 matches at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar