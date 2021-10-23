T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs South Africa telecast channel list and live streaming details

Australia will kickstart their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against South Africa today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This match will be the first Super 12 round game of the competition.

Along with Australia and South Africa, former champions England and West Indies will also be in action later in the day. The battle between the Aussies and the Proteas should be an entertaining one.

Star Sports network will broadcast Australia vs. South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match in India

Aaron Finch is the captain of the Australian squad

Big names like Glenn Maxwell, Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada will be in action during the match. Ahead of the big game, let's take a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for Match 14 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

India - Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Australia - Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Who won the last Australia vs. South Africa T20I match?

Australia defeated South Africa by 97 runs in their last T20I match

Australia registered a comfortable 97-run victory in their previous T20I battle against the Proteas. Half-centuries from opening batters David Warner and Aaron Finch powered the Aussies to 193/5 in the first innings. Tabraiz Shamsi was the best bowler for the South African side, returning with figures of 1/25 in four overs.

Chasing 194 to win the Cape Town T20I, the home side lost all their wickets for just 96 runs. Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc won the Man of the Match award for his excellent spell of 3/23, while spin bowler Ashton Agar took a three-wicket haul as well.

Australia will be keen to produce a similar performance against South Africa today in their T20 World Cup match.

