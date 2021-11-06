T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs West Indies live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

A high-stakes Australia vs West Indies game is scheduled to take place this afternoon in Abu Dhabi. While the West Indies have no chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, Australia will aim to win this game by a decent margin and reserve their spot in the next round.

Fans witnessed a thrilling 5-match Australia vs West Indies T20I series earlier this year in the Caribbean, where the Men in Maroon emerged victorious by 4-1. West Indies will want to give a proper farewell to Dwayne Bravo by ending their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a win.

However, it is important for Australia to win today because if they lose, South Africa can overtake them on the points table by defeating England in Sharjah.

Australia vs West Indies: Telecast Channel List in India

As mentioned ahead, the Australia vs West Indies match has massive significance in the race to the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this fixture:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Australia vs West Indies: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Dwayne Bravo will be playing his last match for the West Indies today. Along with him, big names like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner will be in action in the Australia vs West Indies match. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

It will be interesting to see if Dwayne Bravo can play a match-winning role for his team in his final game.

