T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka telecast channel list and live streaming details

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka will kick off an all-Asian day at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in Dubai.

The upcoming match is crucial for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh because it will give them an early advantage in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. Many fans believe Sri Lanka are the favorites to win the battle in Sharjah after comparing the performances of the island nation to Bangladesh in Round 1.

While Sri Lanka won all their matches by decent margins, Bangladesh suffered a shock defeat against Scotland. The Bangladeshi side also failed to top their group. Nevertheless, it will be a new start in the points tally for both teams now.

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka should be a thrilling contest and here is the telecast channel list in India for this match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD

Here is the full telecast channel list for the other nations in the world:

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

How to live stream Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Star players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Kusal Perera and Dushmantha Chameera will play in the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka match. Here are all the live streaming details for India, Australia, UK and UAE:

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Australia - Kayo Sports

UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com

UK - Sky Sports NOW

