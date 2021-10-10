T20 World Cup 2021: 'Before such a mega event this change in management shouldn't have happened'- Hasan Ali

Pakistan seam-bowling all-rounder Hasan Ali has said he was against the changes in the coaching staff ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Last month, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their respective posts on the same day that Ramiz Raja took over as PCB chairman.

Raja later announced former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and former Proteas seamer Vernon Philander as batting and bowling consultants for the T20 World Cup.

In his first public statement after the changes in management, Ali heaped praise on Waqar for the work he did under the former seamer's guidance, besides stating he is looking forward to doing the same with Philander.

"He hasn't played much T20 cricket but no doubt he was a great bowler and brought in a lot of success for his South Africa. He knows about bowling and I hope the work we do with him will be helpful for us," said Ali in a virtual media interaction in Lahore as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"But as far as Viki [Waqar Younis] bhai is concerned, before such a mega event this change in management shouldn't have happened but obviously, it's not in my hands. I admire Waqar Younis and all the work I have done with him. I really enjoyed my time with him but unfortunately he isn't here and we have to move on. We will move and try to give our best," he added.

It will be interesting to see how Hayden and Philander go about the business considering that both former cricketers have limited experience in coaching.

The T20 World Cup will be the duo's first major assignment as a coach.

'We don't have any room to get complacent'- Hasan Ali

With New Zealand canceling their tour of Pakistan at the last minute due to security issues, chairman Ramiz Raja stated in one of his videos that arch-rival India will not be the only opposition that the Babar Azam-led unit will be extra motivated to prove a point against.

When asked if he is feeling the pressure of expectations, Ali said:

"Obviously a lot of hype has already been created about our first two games with India and New Zealand."

The all-rounder stated that Pakistan have the arsenal to beat any side in the world on a given day but admitted that the 'Men in Green' can't afford to be complacent against any team.

He said:

"We don't have any room to get complacent and we can't afford to take these matches lightly. We will go all prepared from the first game and obviously when you go on with the win from the opening game it boosts your confidence. Pressure is there but we all are professional and we know how to deal with it,"

Ali continued:

"We have a good combination and ability to beat any team in the world. I have full faith in my team that we will give 100 per cent. I don't claim that we will come back with the trophy because results are not in our hands. What we have in our hands is the effort we can put in and we can ensure we will give a fair fight in every game we play. I have to win games for my team no matter where I bowl or bowl with a new or old ball."

Pakistan will open their campaign against India in Dubai on October 24. Their second game will be against New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26.

