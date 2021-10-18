T20 World Cup 2021: "Biggest question would be to choose between Shardul and Bhuvneshwar in the starting lineup" - Parthiv Patel

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel believes Indian captain Virat Kohli will have a selection conundrum while choosing his starting XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 36-year-old feels that the biggest question for the Indian skipper would be to choose one between Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the third seamer in the side.

India will play their first T20 World Cup warm-up game against England on October 18 in Dubai.

Speaking on the StarSports show 'Cricket Connected' on the matter, Parthiv Patel said:

"I think Virat Kohli would've probably known his starting XI by now. He would certainly know his combinations to go with. He will have to choose one between Shardul and Bhuvneshwar. The biggest question would be whether to play Bhuvneshwar, or Shardul in the playing XI."

You can watch Parthiv Patel's interaction below:

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia "The one big question is, would you play Shardul or Bhuvi in #TeamIndia 's Playing XI?" - @parthiv9 Tell us your pick 👇 & catch the discussion about the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 on #CricketConnected :Today, 2 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar "The one big question is, would you play Shardul or Bhuvi in #TeamIndia's Playing XI?" - @parthiv9 Tell us your pick 👇 & catch the discussion about the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 on #CricketConnected:Today, 2 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/8fPT1lPYUL

"Even if he doesn't bowl, his role seems straightforward in finishing the innings" - Parthiv Patel included Hardik Pandya in his starting XI for the WC

The former cricketer-turned-commentator has also named his starting XI from the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The southpaw picked Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as his openers, followed by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant at No. 5.

"I think the starting eleven would be - KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to open, then Virat at three, then Surya and Rishabh Pant at No. 5, also my keeper," said Parthiv.

Patel then opined that India would choose Hardik Pandya, irrespective of his bowling. He said the all-rounder would be given the role of finishing up games for the side. Naming Hardik at No. 6, Parthiv continued:

"Then Hardik at 6, it remains to be seen whether he will bowl or not. But even if he doesn't bowl, his role seems straightforward in finishing the innings. Then Ravindra Jadeja at 7, Shami, Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, and then the captain has to choose anyone between Shardul or Bhuvneshwar."

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2021 India Squad

The Indian squad for the T20 World cup 2021 has a 15-member team which includes: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee