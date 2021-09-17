T20 World Cup 2021 Broadcasting Channel: Where to watch India squad play in T20 World Cup live?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to begin exactly one month from today, on October 17. The tournament will start with a qualifying round featuring former champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, Holland, Scotland, Namibia, Papua New Guinea and co-host Oman.

Initially, the T20 World Cup 2021 was set to take place in India. However, the BCCI shifted the tournament to the United Arab Emirates and Oman, keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind.

Co-hosts Oman will face off against Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the competition. The tournament will get more exciting once the Super 12 stage begins as that round will feature India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, New Zealand and four teams from the qualifying round.

In all, there will be 45 matches in the T20 World Cup 2021 with the grand finale scheduled to take place on November 14.

T20 World Cup 2021 Broadcasting Channel in India

The Star Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup 2021 matches in India. All 45 matches of the competition will be shown on Star Sports channels, in multiple languages.

Fans can also live stream the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar App. The start time for afternoon matches is 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

T20 World Cup 2021, India Squad List

The BCCI named a 15-man Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 earlier this month. MS Dhoni, who was the India captain in the 2016 T20 World Cup, will be the team's mentor.

Here's the India Squad List:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are the three reserves for the T20 World Cup 2021.

