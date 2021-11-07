T20 World Cup 2021: 3 positives for Sri Lanka

The last few years have been tough for Sri Lankan cricket, especially in the T20 format. The Lankans are currently 10th in the ICC rankings for T20I teams.

Due to lackluster performances in T20Is for the past two to three years, Sri Lanka failed to make a direct entry in T20 World Cup 2021. The 2014 T20 World Cup champions had to play qualifiers (Round 1) before making it through to the main mega event.

Sri Lanka won all three matches in Round 1 with ease and were thereafter placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 phase. They comprehensively beat Bangladesh in their first Super 12 game.

Although the Lankans lost their next three games to Australia, South Africa, and England, it is pertinent to note that none of the defeats were by big margins. Sri Lanka then won their last match against West Indies and ended up winning two out of their five Super 12 fixtures.

Despite failing to make it to the semi-finals, Sri Lanka had plenty of positives in T20 World Cup 2021. Let's take a look at three such positives:

#1 Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka's impressive display at the top of the order

Nissanka and Asalanka have had an impressive T20 World Cup 2021

The biggest positive for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2021 has been the emergence of Nissanka and Asalanka in the top order. Nissanka scored 221 runs in eight innings, hitting impressive half-centuries against Ireland, South Africa and the West Indies. He played the role of the accumulator at the top of the order, averaged 27.45, and had a strike rate of 117.05.

Asalanka had an impressive tournament, scoring 231 runs from six innings at an average of 46.2. He scored two half-centuries in T20 World Cup 2021 against Bangladesh and West Indies. He scored at a strike rate of 163.27 against Bangladesh and 165.85 against the Windies.

Nissanka is 23 years of age and Asalanka is 24. The duo have a bright future ahead of them and could carry Sri Lankan cricket forward in the next decade.

#2 Splendid performance by the spinners

Hasaranga had an impressive T20 World Cup 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga had an impressive T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. In eight matches, the leg-spinner bagged 16 wickets at an impressive average of 9.75 and at an exceptional economy rate of 5.20. He also picked up a hat-trick against South Africa.

Hasaranga provided his worth with the bat as well, scoring an impressive 71 from 47 balls against Ireland. He had an impressive strike rate of 148.75 with the bat in the tournament. He has all the makings of an all-rounder and could be one of the stars for Sri Lanka in the future.

21-year-old Maahesh Theekshana also had an impressive T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. In seven outings, he picked up eight wickets at an average of 17.13 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.48.

The duo of Hasaranga and Theekshana could dominate the Sri Lankan spin attack for years to come and be a force in the T20Is.

#3 Emergence of Dashun Shanaka as a skipper

Dasun Shanaka

In the last four years, i.e., since 2017, Sri Lanka have had as many as six skippers before Dashun Shanaka took over the reign as captain in the T20I format.

In 17 matches as T20I skipper, Shanaka has emerged victorious on 10 occasions. He backs his players and has played a crucial role in the emergence of certain youngsters in the Sri Lankan T20I squad.

The move to promote Nissanka to open the batting and Asalanka to bat at no.3 paid rich dividends for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2021. He enjoys the respect of his team-mates and seems to be the right leader to take Sri Lankan cricket back to its glory days.

Edited by Samya Majumdar