T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway to miss final, India tour after breaking his hand with his own bat

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup final against Australia and their tour of India after breaking his hand. He had hit it against his bat following his dismissal in the semi-final against England.

In a tweet, New Zealand Cricket wrote:

"Devon Conway has been ruled out of the @T20WorldCup Final and following tour to India with a broken right hand. Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in last night’s semi-final."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup Devon Conway has been ruled out of the @T20WorldCup Final and following tour to India with a broken right hand. Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in last night’s semi-final. More Info | on.nzc.nz/3qC95mq Devon Conway has been ruled out of the @T20WorldCup Final and following tour to India with a broken right hand. Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in last night’s semi-final. More Info | on.nzc.nz/3qC95mq #T20WorldCup https://t.co/JIm9o6Rhxe

In the video shared by New Zealand Cricket, head coach Gary Stead said that Conway was "gutted" and felt that he had let the team down.

He went on to say that while they will miss Conway in the final, it was an opportunity for someone else to step up and shine.

In the semi-final, New Zealand were chasing 167 against England and Conway was dismissed in the 14th over, with the Kiwis still needing 72 off 38 deliveries.

Conway had stepped down the track to try and attack Liam Livingstone, but he was beaten by the ball and stumped.

He immediately punched his bat in frustration, which caused the injury.

Watch Conway's dismissal here:

Conway has been a key player for New Zealand since making his T20 International (T20I) debut last November, averaging 50.16 at a strike rate of 139.35 in 20 matches.

Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman are among the options New Zealand have as his replacement. Conway will also miss the three-match T20I series in India as well as the two Tests that will follow the World T20.

Conway was named in New Zealand's squad in both formats and they will now have to seek a replacement.

T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway sets platform for New Zealand's dramatic chase in semis

Devon Conway may have been angry at being dismissed, but he was the one who set up New Zealand's successful chase against England on Wednesday.

With Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson out early and Daryl Mitchell struggling to time the ball, Conway held one end up beautifully for New Zealand.

During a spell of tight bowling from England, the southpaw kept the scoreboard ticking. Conway scored 46 off 38 before falling to Livingstone, hitting five boundaries and a maximum along the way.

His partnership with Mitchell proved to be crucial as the latter, along with Jimmy Neesham, helped New Zealand chase 57 off the last four overs to see them through to their first ever T20 World Cup final.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets on Thursday to join the Kiwis in the final which will be played in Dubai on Sunday.

Edited by S Chowdhury