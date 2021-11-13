“I've always been underestimated. I thrive off that” - Adam Zampa reflects on impressive T20 World Cup 2021 show

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has stated that he has always been an underestimated player. However, he asserted that he thrives on the fact that he is rarely in the limelight.

Zampa has been the team’s standout bowler in Australia’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament, having claimed 12 scalps from six matches at a strike rate of 11.5 and a brilliant economy rate of 5.69. He ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up with figures of 5 for 19 to set up a crucial win for Australia, which eased their qualification path for the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old spinner claimed that even after the T20 World Cup 2021 gets over, he will continue to be underestimated. He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"I've always been underestimated. Even as a 15 or 16-year-old growing up in the country, there was always a city guy that's better than me or there's always been someone that turns their leg-spinner more than I do. Even after this tournament, there'll be another series that comes up and I'll be underestimated again. I do thrive off that.”

Zampa attributed his recent success to knowing his strengths and getting the little things right, like maintaining short strides on his run-in, which helps him put pace and spin on the ball.

The Australian leg-spinner has outshone the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who have claimed nine, eight and five wickets respectively.

Zampa had figures of 1 for 22 in the semi-final against Pakistan. He took the key wicket of Babar Azam and will be expected to play a crucial role in the final against New Zealand as well.

“The great thing about Zamps is he's super honest” - Marcus Stoinis hails Adam Zampa

According to teammate Marcus Stoinis, being “super honest” is one of Zampa’s best qualities. He revealed that the leggie felt he did not bowl well even after claiming a five-for against Bangladesh.

Stoinis said in praise of Zampa:

"He was brilliant (in the semi-final) and took complete control of his four overs and of the innings at that stage where (Pakistan) were going really well. The great thing about Zamps is he's super honest. He took his five wickets the other night and he felt like he didn't bowl well. That's a quality of a good player, when you're picking apart your own game and you understand exactly what you're doing."

Stoinis himself played a key role in Australia’s triumph over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final. He scored an unbeaten 40 and featured in an 81-run stand with Matthew Wade (41* off 17).

