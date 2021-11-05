T20 World Cup 2021: “If Joe Root was Indian, he might have been captain of T20 team” - Aakash Chopra on what India can learn from England

Former batter Aakash Chopra has stated that India have a lot to learn from England when it comes to selecting teams for the white-ball formats. According to Chopra, while India focus too much on individuals, England’s policy is based on a clear philosophy.

India and England have experienced contrasting fortunes in the T20 World Cup 2021. While Virat Kohli’s men went down to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games, England are unbeaten in the tournament so far and have already qualified for the semi-finals.

In a question-and-answer session on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about what India can learn from England’s success in the T20 World Cup 2021. Hailing the English team, the 44-year-old responded:

“This team goes with a philosophy. England have their priorities crystal clear and everyone seems to be moving in the same direction. They picked all-rounders by looking at performances from the county circuit, the Natwest T20 blast and The Hundred. They selected only white-ball players as per the demands of the format.”

Taking a dig at India’s selection policy, Chopra claimed that Joe Root would have been part of the T20 squad if he was an Indian. The former cricketer added:

“England did not take into consideration Test performances, no matter how good they were. Look at Joe Root’s case. If Joe Root was an Indian, do you think he would not have been part of the Indian T20 squad? I can give you in writing that Root would have been part of the team even if he had a strike rate of 125. He might even have been the captain of the T20 team. This is what India is all about. That is not how England thinks.”

Eoin Morgan-led England have dominated Group 1 in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021. They are on top of the points table with four wins from as many matches.

“Their priorities are very clear” - Aakash Chopra on why England have not missed Stokes, Archer

England came into the T20 World Cup 2021 without two of their big match-winners in Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. However, they have hardly missed the two star performers.

Explaining the reason behind England’s success in the ongoing event despite Stokes and Archer’s absence, Chopra said:

“They have a horses for courses policy. Dawid Malan is in the T20 squad but doesn’t play too many Tests. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have been told what is expected of them. Their priorities are very clear. That is why even if some players are missing, there is someone else who can get into that role very quickly and seamlessly. India will have to learn from this. You cannot make strategies centered around individuals. They should have a philosophy in place and fit the other things in. This is a sub-continent culture where individuals are given preference, which we need to move away from.”

England will take on South Africa in their last Super 12 encounter in Sharjah on Saturday, November 6.

