T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs AFG: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

After hosting a double-header today, Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host a Super 12 fixture between India and Afghanistan. The match will take place on Wednesday in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is a do-or-die match for the Indian cricket team. If they lose, they will be eliminated from the mega event.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan can inch a step closer to the semifinals if they win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. However, history does not favor Afghanistan. India have a 100% win record in T20 World Cup matches against the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit.

The last time India and Afghanistan battled at the T20 World Cup was back in 2012, where India won by 23 runs. Afghanistan have come a long way since then. Some fans believe Afghanistan can give India a run for their money tomorrow at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Ahead of the battle between India and Afghanistan, let's have a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: IND vs AFG

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 84 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2021

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 138

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Pakistan vs Namibia match stats 2021

Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs in the previous T20 World Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It was a high-scoring match, where Pakistan scored 189/2 in the first innings, and in reply, Namibia managed 144 in their 20 overs.

Both Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored a half-century. Only seven wickets fell in the contest, with four of them going into pacers' accounts.

