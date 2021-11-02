×
Create
Notifications

T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs AFG: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

Can India maintain their unbeaten record in T20 World Cup 2021 matches against Afghanistan tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Stadium?
Can India maintain their unbeaten record in T20 World Cup 2021 matches against Afghanistan tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Stadium?
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 02, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Preview

After hosting a double-header today, Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host a Super 12 fixture between India and Afghanistan. The match will take place on Wednesday in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is a do-or-die match for the Indian cricket team. If they lose, they will be eliminated from the mega event.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan can inch a step closer to the semifinals if they win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. However, history does not favor Afghanistan. India have a 100% win record in T20 World Cup matches against the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit.

The last time India and Afghanistan battled at the T20 World Cup was back in 2012, where India won by 23 runs. Afghanistan have come a long way since then. Some fans believe Afghanistan can give India a run for their money tomorrow at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Ahead of the battle between India and Afghanistan, let's have a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: IND vs AFG

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 84 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2021

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 138

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Pakistan vs Namibia match stats 2021

Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs in the previous T20 World Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It was a high-scoring match, where Pakistan scored 189/2 in the first innings, and in reply, Namibia managed 144 in their 20 overs.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Both Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored a half-century. Only seven wickets fell in the contest, with four of them going into pacers' accounts.

Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Rohit Sharma to hit 3 or more sixes?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी