T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs PAK: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

The big day has finally arrived. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to host a mega match tonight. Inaugural T20 World Cup winners India will cross swords with arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes Group 2 match from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

After more than five years, fans will witness a T20I match between India and Pakistan. The last time these two nations went head-to-head in the shortest format of the game was during the 2016 T20 World Cup. India won that match and extended their 5-0 lead in the T20 World Cup head-to-head record against Pakistan.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India vs Pakistan day in 2021 T20 World Cup 2021. India vs Pakistan day in 2021 T20 World Cup 2021.

While fans expect a high-scoring match tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the chances are very low, especially considering how the England vs. West Indies went last night.

Firstly, here are some important stats fans need to know from previous T20Is played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: ENG vs WI

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20I matches played: 63

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 28

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 84 - Kusal Perera (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 144

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - England vs. West Indies match stats 2021

ICC @ICC bit.ly/3vF9Yes An excellent bowling performance helps England get off to a flyer in their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign 🙌 #ENGvWI An excellent bowling performance helps England get off to a flyer in their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign 🙌#ENGvWI | bit.ly/3vF9Yes https://t.co/0f9qfeyD6u

England crushed the defending champions West Indies and snapped their five-match losing streak against the Caribbean side in T20 World Cup matches last night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited West Indies to bat first. The English spinners ran through the Caribbean batting lineup and bowled them out for just 55 runs. It was the lowest T20I total at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read

Adil Rashid returned with figures of 4/2, and Man of the Match Moeen Ali supported him with a spell of 2/17. Tymal Mills chipped in with a couple of wickets as well. England lost four wickets in the second innings but won the match in 8.2 overs.

Only two sixes were hit in the match. A total of 14 wickets fell, with spinners bagging eight of them. It should not be a surprise if the spinners rule the roost in the India vs. Pakistan game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the India vs. Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2021? India Pakistan 9 votes so far