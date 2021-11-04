T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs SCO: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host India's penultimate Super 12 game tomorrow evening. The Men in Blue are set to battle Scotland for the first time since 2007 tomorrow.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will also turn 33 years old tomorrow. The team will be keen to make it a memorable night for Kohli by recording a big win against the qualifiers Scotland. India returned to form in their previous match as they crushed the Afghanistan cricket team by 66 runs.

Indian fans will be hoping for a similar performance tomorrow evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Before the India vs Scotland match begins, let's take a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20Is at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: IND vs SCO

T20I matches played: 71

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 93 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Scotland, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 144

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - Australia vs Bangladesh match stats 2021

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Game over! Australia thrash Bangladesh by eight wickets #T20WorldCup Game over! Australia thrash Bangladesh by eight wickets #T20WorldCup

In the previous match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Australia crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets. Adam Zampa's five-wicket haul helped the Aussies bowl Bangladesh out for just 73 runs in the first innings.

Captain Aaron Finch's 20-ball 40 helped Australia chase the 74-run target inside seven overs. A total of 12 wickets fell in the match, with the spinners taking six of them. The batters smashed six sixes in the game that lasted only 21.2 overs.

