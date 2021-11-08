T20 World Cup 2021: India Player Ratings vs Namibia as Kohli's T20I captaincy tenure ends on a high

India ended their disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup campaign on a high, beating Namibia by nine wickets on Monday, November 8 at the Dubai International Stadium.

After winning the toss in his final game as India's T20I captain, Virat Kohli elected to bowl. Although Namibia put up a spirited batting effort, three-wicket hauls from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja restricted them to a meager 132. In response, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma struck fluent fifties as India got over the line in the 16th over.

Here are India's player ratings from their T20 World Cup win over Namibia.

T20 World Cup 2021: Spinners and openers star in comfortable Indian victory

Ravichandran Ashwin pictured during an India net session

KL Rahul: 9/10

Rahul did what was asked of him in the chase, helping India over the line in comfortable fashion. He played several breathtaking shots in his unbeaten fifty, which featured five fours and two sixes.

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

Rohit, rumored to be India's next T20I captain, had a productive outing in his final game under Kohli's leadership. He plucked three catches, one of which was a smart take off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. The opener rode his luck in the powerplay but essayed a series of beautiful strokes to register his second fifty of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli: 5/10

Kohli's final game as T20I captain was rather anticlimactic on a personal level for the 33-year-old. He parked himself in the deep and wasn't needed with the bat as he sent Suryakumar Yadav in at No. 3.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8/10

Suryakumar made the most of his promotion, striking four fours in his 25. He was there at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

Rishabh Pant: 7/10

Pant wouldn't have been happy with an Ashwin ball down the leg-side he missed, but he was solid behind the stumps otherwise. He pulled off a calm stumping in the powerplay and grabbed a sharp catch to dismiss Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus.

Hardik Pandya: 5/10

Pandya didn't have anything to do in the game and receives a standard rating.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja followed up his three-wicket haul against Scotland with another three-fer. Unerringly accurate with subtle variations, the left-arm spinner was in his element against Namibia.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 9/10

Ashwin was excellent against Namibia, bowling an assortment of carrom balls and teasing off-breaks. He picked up three wickets and had a perfect outing barring one poor ball down the leg-side. The veteran was even active in the field and made a few athletic stops on the boundary.

Mohammed Shami: 2/10

Shortly after scalping three wickets against Scotland, Shami endured a difficult outing. He leaked runs at almost 10 runs per over in his spell and failed to hit the right lengths in key stages of the Namibian innings.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7.5/10

Bumrah's first over was a bit wayward, but he started the Namibian procession by scalping the wicket of Michael van Lingen. The India spearhead then deceived David Wiese with a brilliant slower ball to finish the T20 World Cup as one of his team's most impressive players.

Rahul Chahar: 3/10

Chahar's maiden outing at the T20 World Cup didn't go to plan. Although he started well, nearly picking up a wicket several times, he lost his line and length soon after. The leggie even bowled a no-ball in his final over, ending up with unimpressive figures of 0/30.

