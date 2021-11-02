T20 World Cup 2021: India's playing XI from their 1st T20 WC match against Afghanistan: Where are they now?

For the first time in over nine years, India will battle Afghanistan in a T20I match on Wednesday evening at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The last time the two Asian sides faced off in the shortest format of the game was on September 19, 2012 in Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan and India crossed swords in a group stage match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2012, where the MS Dhoni-led outfit emerged victorious by 23 runs. Prior to that encounter, India and Afghanistan met in a T20I game during the 2010 edition of the mega event.

India won that game by seven wickets at Gros Islet. More than a decade has passed since that match. Ahead of tomorrow's India vs Afghanistan match, let's take a look at the Indian playing XI that took the field against Afghanistan in 2010 and where those players are now.

Openers - Gautam Gambhir and Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay made his T20I debut against Afghanistan

Gautam Gambhir opened the innings for India in that game along with debutant Murali Vijay. Gambhir lost his wicket early as Dawlat Ahmadzai dismissed him for four runs. Murali scored a 46-ball 48 on debut to help India win the game.

Gambhir has now retired from all forms of cricket. He works as a cricket expert and politician. Meanwhile, Vijay has lost his place in the Indian team but is still active as a cricketer.

Middle Order - Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (C and WK)

India's middle order in the 2010 T20 World Cup comprised three match-winners, namely Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. Raina scored a 13-ball 18 against Afghanistan, while Singh had an unbeaten partnership of 15 runs with Dhoni to finish off the match in the 15th over.

All three players have retired from international cricket. Dhoni and Raina still play in the IPL, while Singh plays in other T20 leagues.

All Rounders - Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja

Yusuf Pathan had an economy rate of 12 in the match against Afghanistan

Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja were the two all-rounders in the Indian playing XI for that game. Both were part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2010. Neither of them got a chance to bat in the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match.

MS Dhoni used both spin-bowling all-rounders in the bowling department. While Jadeja bowled a fine spell of 1/15 in four overs, Pathan conceded 12 runs in the only over he bowled.

Bowlers - Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan and Praveen Kumar

Harbhajan Singh led the Indian spin attack in their first T20I match against Afghanistan. The right-arm off-spinner returned with figures of 0/24 in four overs.

Left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra was the pick of the bowlers for India in that game. He dismissed three Afghan batters and conceded only 19 runs in his four-over spell. Praveen Kumar and Zaheer Khan scalped a wicket each for the Men in Blue.

While Harbhajan is still active as a cricketer, the three fast bowlers have now retired. Zaheer and Nehra have tried their luck in coaching and commentary since retirement.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee