India's semi-final hopes in the 2021 T20 World Cup hang by a thread as they take on Afghanistan in their third Super 12 game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3.

With comprehensive defeats to New Zealand and Pakistan, India are staring down the barrel. Their net run rate isn't great either, and anything but three one-sided wins on the trot would make it impossible for them to progress to the next round. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have two wins in the T20 World Cup already and will look to keep their momentum going against India and New Zealand.

While India might want to shake up a few things after two losses, they don't have many viable options on the bench. Here is their predicted playing XI for the T20 World Cup encounter against Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup 2021: India's predicted playing XI against Afghanistan

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

India batting coach Vikram Rathour claimed that all 15 players are available for selection, hinting that Suryakumar Yadav might make a return to the playing XI. Suryakumar missed the previous game with a back spasm, but took part in an optional training session yesterday. While he didn't bat in the session, his presence in the middle order will be invaluable for India against a spin-heavy Afghanistan.

So Ishan Kishan might be the man to miss out, with Hardik Pandya rolling his arm over for a couple of overs against New Zealand. The all-rounder might get one last chance in the playing XI to prove his worth in the side, and the only other expendable batter in the team seems to be Kishan.

This would restore the KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma opening combination, with the Indian vice-captain's demotion to No. 3 failing to pay off against New Zealand. It might also force Afghanistan to introduce Rashid Khan early to free up the much-maligned middle-overs period, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman's fitness still under the scanner.

If Suryakumar is not risked for the clash, Kishan might have a new opening partner in Rohit. Rahul seems much more capable of adjusting to a middle-order role, and he might slot in at No. 4 behind Kohli.

Otherwise, Rishabh Pant should retain his place as India's gloveman. Ravindra Jadeja was reportedly in some serious form during the training session, and he will make up the lower-middle order along with Shardul Thakur.

Varun Chakravarthy is yet to pick up a wicket in the T20 World Cup, but he has been economical and his prowess in the powerplay would greatly help India - especially if they bowl first. While it isn't far-fetched to imagine either Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Chahar replacing the mystery spinner, India should place their faith in Chakravarthy once again.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will continue to be the frontline pacers in the side, with both pacers having fond memories of their outing against Afghanistan at the 2019 World Cup.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India's predicted playing XI against Afghanistan: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Rohit Sharma open in India's match against Afghanistan? Yes No 4 votes so far