T20 World Cup 2021: India's win against Afghanistan proves that it's all in the mind

It was the very same batting unit that played against Pakistan. The same two tried and tested opening batters who are expected to be captain and vice captain in the months to come. The bowling, too, was almost the same, barring the inclusion of Ravi Ashwin, who played a stellar hand silencing all his critics.

What had changed, however, was the mindset. This was an India we are used to seeing. An India that plays fearless cricket with very little apprehension or insecurity. They aren’t bogged down by the dreaded fear of failure. That was the only change and the result is out there for all to see. For India, this T20 World Cup 2021 has been a real learning curve. A team scarred by insecurities and fear or failure, which failed to live up to potential in the first two matches. The very same team coming out of their shell and playing the perfect match of the tournament.

Sport, more often than not, is won in the mind. That each one of these Indian players have the ability and the potential is known. What they were lacking was the confidence. That’s what was back on display against Afghanistan and from the very first over itself India was on song. And this after losing the toss one more time. It was yet again proved that tosses don’t win cricket matches.

Fearlessness and potential combine to form a strongpoint for the Indian cricket team

India put up quite an all-round show against Afghanistan

Pitches can’t have a defining impact on a game. Mental conditioning does. Against an Afghanistan team that has played some excellent cricket so far, India never looked a side that has struggled in the first two games. Runs were flowing and the moment they had amassed the highest score of the tournament, the result was a foregone conclusion. The bowlers had enough to play with and the only point of interest was the margin of victory.

Whether or not they will make the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal is not known. What is known, however, is what works for Indian cricket in this format. You need to be fearless and with the potential the Indian team has, there is little doubt they can dominate teams more often than not. With another World Cup 11 months down the line, the team now knows what works for them and one can only hope they will keep following the template that has lit up Diwali back home. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Diwali.

