T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Afghanistan: Who will pick up the most wickets in today's match?

Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian bowler with wickets to show for in the T20 World Cup
Aharon Abhishek
ANALYST
Modified Nov 03, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Listicle

Afghanistan's bowling is better. That's the argument social media has thrown open ahead of the side's key T20 World Cup tussle against India. The latter has seen two consecutive defeats and is forced to come to terms with the fact that it won't be a win if it isn't big enough.

And while one can expect Afghanistan's batting to be relatively less dynamic when compared to the other side, their bowling has been top-notch in this tournament. Iy has made their games all the more interesting. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Hamid Hassan form a potent bowling attack.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting which bowler will prise out the most wickets on Wednesday (November 3).

#3 Rashid Khan, Aghfanistan's T20 World Cup trump card

Rashid Khan has seven wickets in the T20 World Cup so far and has played enough against the Indian batters in the IPL. He will bring in all the experience to peg India back and should he have an economical spell, with a couple of wickets, India will be in dire straits.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

India's only pacer to have taken wickets in the group so far in the T20 World Cup is Jasprit Bumrah. He was impressive in the previous game against NZ, but will hope to fare a lot better against Afghanistan.

His toe-crushing yorkers had the Kiwi batters struggling, and the quick will look to put the same pressure on Afghanistan.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

He may have been slotted predominantly as an all-rounder who can chip in with some big hits at the death. However, Ravindra Jadeja has done little on the bowling front to prove that he is still the guy who can weave webs around the batters.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Jadeja has been wicketless so far in the T20 World Cup and will be keen to add some wickets against his name against Afghanistan.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
