T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Afghanistan: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

It's been a disastrous T20 World Cup for India so far in which their famed batting has collapsed, leading to two consecutive losses. The opponents in their upcoming game are Afghanistan, who have fared no better, but at least have a win to show for their efforts.

India's experimental opening combination of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul from the last game is still a topic of discussion following its failure.

Much of their hopes rest on their batting line-up that has to deliver irrespective of the outcome of the toss, and Afghanistan will be hoping to put India under pressure by bowling first and then attempting to pull off a heist by chasing the target down.

Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup scrimmage for both sides, we take a shot at predicting the top run-scorers.

#1 Rohit Sharma, a forgettable T20 World Cup so far

Rohit Sharma, with scores of 0 and 14, amid speculation of him becoming Kohli's successor in the ultra-short format, is yet to click in the T20 World Cup. His weakness against left-arm seamers saw him come in at No.3 against NZ, would have still got out for another duck if Adam Milne had not spilt a sitter.

If India indeed hope to get back to winning ways and in an absolutely resounding way, they will look for Rohit Sharma to do great damage early on.

#2 Virat Kohli

In a group that has opponents that Virat Kohli has pulverized in and out, you'd expect him to be topping the run charts. Except, he's blown hot and cold.

The T20 World Cup is yet to experience a classic Kohli innings — flamboyant, breezy and solid, and only time will tell if tomorrow is that day.

#3 Mohammad Shahzad

The burly batter smacked a crisp 33-ball-45 in his T20 World Cup tussle against Namibia and will look to continue in the same vein. However, he will face the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah — two quicks eager to rediscover their mojo and trouble the opposition.

Shahzad's ability to hit long and hard makes him a dangerous batter in the powerplay and India will surely be wary of him heading into the game.

Edited by S Chowdhury

