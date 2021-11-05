T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Scotland: 3 player battles to watch out for

Scotland has been the team that every other side in Group B of the T20 World Cup has beaten to add two points to their kitty. Well, almost everyone. India will face Kyle Coetzer's men on Friday (November 5) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they look to continue that possibly little too late push to the semifinals.

India's comprehensive 66-run win against Afghanistan brought their NRR to a respectable number. While two wins against Scotland and Namibia won't guarantee a slot in the top two, they will hope that NZ slips up in the middle. If the Kiwis lose their last game against Afghanistan. India might be able to progress further.

While the equations keep pundits busy, here are 3 player battles to keep an eye out for.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Safyaan Sharif

Safyaan Sharif, with figures of 2/28 was one of the more impressive bowlers alongside Mark Watt. The seamer will be eager to get one wicket-run going against India.

Up against him will be Virat Kohli, who sent his hitters ahead of himself against Afghanistan to inflict the damage. With just one 50 to show for in the T20 World Cup, Kohli will be keen to get amongst the runs and lead from the front.

#2 Michael Leask, Scotland's T20 World Cup trump card vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Michael Leask was the man behind New Zealand's jump scare with a whirlwind 20-ball-42 to take his side almost home. He took the Kiwi spinners to the cleaners and will relish the prospect of taking the attack to India's tweakers in the T20 World Cup clash.

Ashwin tightened the screws with a miserly 2/14 spell against Afghanistan and that would mean we have a contest between blunt hitting and guile on the cards.

#3 Rohit Sharma vs Brad Wheal

The 25-year-old seamer was expensive against New Zealand, but picked up the key wickets of Martin Guptill and Glenn Philips. Wheal will face off against an in-form Rohit Sharma who hit a big one against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sharma cracked his first fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup, signaling an end to his run slump that plagued him in the first two matches.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will India win by huge margin against Scotland? Yes No 8 votes so far