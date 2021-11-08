T20 World Cup 2021: Jason Roy ruled out with injury, James Vince replaces opener in England squad

England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2021 T20 World Cup with a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

"England Men's and Surrey opening batter Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," ECB said in its statement.

In a tweet, ECB wrote:

"We’re all gutted for you@JasonRoy20. We will carry on playing in the positive spirit that you embody. If anyone can come back stronger, it’s you."

Roy had sustained the calf injury while batting against South Africa in England's final Super 12 match. Roy had started running for a single when he suffered the injury, hopping on his right leg to complete the run before retiring hurt.

Roy was seen in tears as he hobbled off the ground, giving an indication of the seriousness of the injury.

James Vince, who has represented England in 12 T20 Internationals (T20Is) so far, has been named as Roy's replacement.

The ICC confirmed that the T20 World Cup's Event Technical Committee had approved the replacement.

Vince was part of England's travelling reserves for the marquee event.

Jason Roy "gutted" to miss T20 World Cup knockouts

England qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup their group in the Super 12 stage.

Jason Roy said that he was "gutted" to be missing out on the rest of the competition and that it was a "bitter pill to swallow".

Roy was quoted as saying in the ECB statement:

"I’m gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow."

He added that he will be staying back to support his teammates.

"I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us," Roy said.

Roy said that he has already began rehabilitation and is aiming to make a comeback in England's T20I tour of West Indies next year.

"The rehab has already started, and even though I’ve torn my calf, I’m going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year," he added.

England are set to face New Zealand on Wednesday in their T20 World Cup semi-final match.

