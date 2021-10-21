T20 World Cup 2021: "Kane Williamson might skip a few matches" - New Zealand coach Gary Stead

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead recently opened up about Kane Williamson's elbow injury concerns and revealed that the Kiwi skipper might skip a few matches during the World Cup.

Kane Williamson missed SunRisers Hyderabad's last league game in the IPL earlier this month and then sat out during New Zealand's practice match against England on Wednesday.

Gary Stead confirmed that team management would carefully monitor Williamson's elbow issues and manage his workload accordingly during the T20 World Cup. In a report on stuff.co.nz in this regard, Gary Stead said:

"Williamson’s absence from the batting crease against England was more precautionary than anything. We're still pretty hopeful and confident that if we get the rest right, initially here now, and get that balance right then he should be right to play. There’s always that chance of him skipping matches."

He added:

"Kane is a prodigious hitter of and balls, he loves to prepare that way as well, and in some ways that's probably the worst thing he can do, is over-hit at times. So it's really getting that balance right, between feeling ready and feeling prepared to go, and making sure we don't aggravate anything."

Kane Williamson's astute leadership skills and his consistent run-scoring ability in the top order could prove to be pivotal for New Zealand's chances at the World Cup. Team management will be hoping that Williamson is able to play all the crucial matches and shepherd his side to memorable victories.

We will likely favor a three-seamer/two-spinner bowling attack: New Zealand coach Gary Stead

Gary Stead then shed some light on the team composition New Zealand might employ during the World Cup. He put his weight behind a combination of three seamers and two spinners, considering the conditions on offer in the UAE. Explaining his stance, the New Zealand coach said:

"We will likely favour the three-seamer/two-spinner bowling attack that we have gone with often of late. We've had that balance for quite a while and I think it's still the right balance for most of the conditions here as well. We'll weigh up what we think around Sharjah in particular and if we think there needs to be anything different there for that first game against Pakistan, but that's a little way down the track. We'll see how guys scrub up tomorrow morning as well to make sure there's no injury concerns.”

Also Read

New Zealand are in group two along with India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and two qualifying teams. They are considered by many as favorites to finish in the top two of this group after the Super 12.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will New Zealand win the World Cup? Yes No 5 votes so far