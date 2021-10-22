T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka lock horns with the Netherlands in the twelfth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the dead-rubber game between the two sides.

Sri Lanka were the first team to qualify for the Super 12, winning both matches they've played thus far. The Netherlands, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the competition after losing both their group-stage encounters.

Sri Lanka started their campaign with a seven-wicket victory over Namibia. They followed that up with a 70-run victory against Ireland in their second match of the qualifying stage. Pathum Nissanka (61) and Wanindu Hasaranga (71) were the pick of their batters.

In response, the Irish side were bowled out for a partly 101 in 18.3 overs. Maheesh Theekshana led Sri Lanka's bowling effort with a spell of 3/17 off four overs .The other bowlers also supported him well, picking up a few wickets. It was a team effort that led Sri Lanka to a convincing victory.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, started their season with a loss against Ireland by seven wickets. They also failed to win their second match, as Namibia chased down a target of 165 runs in 19 overs.

The Dutch side will now look to end their campaign on a positive note when they take on Sri Lanka on Friday.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands.

Date & Time: 22nd October 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The conditions in Sharjah will be hot and humid, with the temperature ranging between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch has hardly produced any high-scoring games this year. Their batters have struggled to pile up runs on the board, while spinners should enjoy bowling on this wicket due to the turn on offer. Expect a low-scoring contest to be on the cards.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

With Sri Lanka having booked a berth in the Super 12, they will look to rest their key players ahead of the next round. They could make a few changes in their final qualifying game..

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Netherlands

The Netherlands have been knocked out of the competition. They could give opportunities to their other squad players who haven't played a single game in the competition thus far.

Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Sri Lanka will start this fixture as clear favourites over the Netherlands, having won two matches in the qualifying competition. They boast a strong and experienced squad, and are expected to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to make it three wins in a row.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav