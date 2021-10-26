T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19, Pakistan vs New Zealand: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday. They are coming into this game off a ten-wicket victory against arch-rivals India. Batting first, India scored 151-7 in their allotted twenty overs.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan's bowling effort with the three key wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In response, Babar Azam (68* off 52) and Mohammad Rizwan (79* off 55) helped Pakistan chase down the target with ten wickets and 13 deliveries to spare.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be playing their first match of the competition. They lost their warm-up games against Australia and England by three wickets and 13 runs, respectively.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Match 19, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Date & Time: 26th October, 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The bowlers will enjoy bowling on this track, right from the get-go. They are expected to dominate, especially in the first innings of the match. Batting could be challenging on this pitch, with the first-innings average score being around 140-150.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards in Sharjah, with the temperature to hover between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

New Zealand

Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan have the winning momentum behind them, having defeated India in their opening game of the competition. Meanwhile, the Kiwis struggled against the Englishman and the Aussies in their warm-up games, so they'll need to get their combination right when they take on Pakistan on Tuesday.

Prediction: Pakistan to extend their winning run in the competition.

Pakistan vs New Zealand TV & live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live-stream: Disney+ Hotstar.

