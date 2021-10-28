T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23, West Indies vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

West Indies will lock horns with Bangladesh in Match 23 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the upcoming encounter between the two sides.

West Indies lost their tournament opener against England. The defending champions failed to get back to winning ways, losing their second game against South Africa as well.

Batting first, the Windies scored 143 runs in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a half-century by Evin Lewis. In reply, South Africa chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are also coming into this fixture on the back of two consecutive losses in the Super 12 stage. They lost their first Super 12 encounter against Sri Lanka by five wickets.

They squared off against England in their second Super 12 fixture. Batting first, the Tigers scored 124/9 in their allotted 20 overs. However, the Englishman chased down the target with eight wickets in hand.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh

Date & Time: October 29, 2021; 3:30 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

West Indies vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah is expected to support batters throughout the game. They will look to make the best use of the field restrictions in the powerplay overs.

Meanwhile, the wicket will assist bowlers too with conditions suitable for them. Expect a fair contest between bat and ball.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards, with no rain predicted throughout the game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XI

West Indies

Lendl Simmons/Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul and Andre Russell.

Bangladesh

Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of two consecutive losses in their respective Super 12 stage matches. Fans can expect a close contest between the two sides.

Prediction: The side batting first to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Bangladesh TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

