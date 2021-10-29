T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24, Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Afghanistan will lock horns with Pakistan in the 24 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the upcoming encounter between the two sides.

Pakistan won their opening game against India by ten wickets. They extended their winning start against New Zealand in their second match.

Batting first, the Kiwis scored 134-8 in their allotted twenty overs. Haris Rauf led Pakistan's bowling effort with four wickets. In response, Pakistan chased down the target with five wickets and eight balls to spare.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, squared off against Scotland in their opening game of the tournament. They elected to bat first, and finished their innings with a score of 190/4. In reply, the Scottish side were bowled out for a partly 60.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan.

Date & Time: October 29, 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

Pacers should enjoy bowling on this track early on during the innings, as there will be extra swing and bounce on offer. However, the batters will also have to put runs on the board.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards, so a full game of 40 overs without interruptions can be expected.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Pakistan have two wins from as many games, while Afghanistan have won the only game they've played thus far. However, Pakistan are a stronger side on paper, and are expected to make it three wins in a row.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the game.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

