T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33, India vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second match of the day on Wednesday. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the game.

India are having a poor run in the competition, having lost both the encounters they've played thus far. They first lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets and then against New Zealand by eight. A loss on Wednesday would leave no chance for the Men in Blue to make it to the semis. India need to win all three of their remaining matches by big margins. Even then, they will need other results to go in their favor to make it to the semis.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be fighting with New Zealand and Namibia for a place in the semi-final. They will have to win against the Indian side to make their chances stronger to make it to the knockout stage.

India vs Afghanistan Match Details

Date: India vs Afghanistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 3rd November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

India vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The batters will have to make full use of the powerplay overs to score runs in bulk. The spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs. They were able to pick up several wickets if they hit the right line and lengths in the past. The trend is expected to continue throughout the competition.

India vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards, with no prediction of rain.

India vs Afghanistan Probable XI

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, and Naveen Haq.

India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The Indians have lost two games in a row. However, they have the firepower in their ranks to upset the opponent on any given day. They are expected to end their losing streak and get back to winning ways.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

India vs Afghanistan TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

