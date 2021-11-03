T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34, Australia vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Australia will take on Bangladesh in Match 34 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the contest between the two sides.

Australia are in a must-win situation if they are to make it to the semis. They have four points, having won two out of their three matches in the ongoing edition of the competition. They beat South Africa and Sri Lanka but lost out to England. A loss to them on Thursday would make it difficult for them to reach the next stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are playing their last game of the competition. They have been knocked out after having lost all four matches they've played thus far. The Tigers will look to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Australia vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: Australia vs Bangladesh

Date and Time: 4th November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Australia vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai will be on the slower side, making it difficult to score runs at this venue. The pacers are expected to get some movement early on during the innings, which could trouble the batters to go for the big shots.

Australia vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The weather in Dubai will be hot & sunny, with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Australia vs Bangladesh Probable XI

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

Australia vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The Aussies have been a better side when compared to Bangladesh in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. They are undoubtedly the favorites to win this encounter against the Tigers.

Prediction: Australia to win this match.

Australia vs Bangladesh TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Aditya Singh

