T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36 New Zealand vs Namibia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

New Zealand will take on Namibia in Match 36 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host this game between the two teams.

New Zealand are third in the points table, with four points, having won two of their three league games. Namibia, meanwhile, are in fifth place, with a solitary win from three games.

Kane Williamson and co lost their opening game against Pakistan by five wickets. However, they got back to winning ways by beating India by eight wickets.

The Kiwis extended their winning run in the competition, beating Scotland by 16 runs.

Meanwhile, Namibia won their opening game of the Super-12 stage by four wickets against Scotland.

But they failed to win their next two, going down by 62 and 45 runs against Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively.

New Zealand vs Namibia Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Namibia,

Date and Time: 5th November 2021; 3:30 PM IST,

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah,

New Zealand vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah will be on the slower side. So the batters will have to toil hard to pile up runs on the board. Fans can expect a low-scoring contest on the night.

New Zealand vs Namibia Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards, with the temperature to hove between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand vs Namibia Probable XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Namibia

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck and Bernard Scholtz.

New Zealand vs Namibia Match Prediction

The Kiwis enter the game as the overwhelming favourites against Namibia. They have experienced players in their ranks who have played enough cricket around the globe.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this game.

New Zealand vs Namibia TV & live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

